Otis Williams Shares The Magic Behind The Temptations’ ‘Silent Night’

For decades, Black households across America have had one unwritten rule during the holidays: Christmas doesn’t officially start until you hear The Temptations sing “Silent Night.” Released on their 1980 album Give Love at Christmas, this soulful rendition transformed a traditional hymn into an everlasting cultural anthem.

Founding member Otis Williams recently reflected on the magic of that studio session, noting how the group’s unique arrangement came to life. “I’ve always loved ‘Silent Night,’ even before the Temps recorded it,” Williams shared. But it was the specific vocal delivery that turned the track into gold.

The song’s iconic opening monologue and vocals by Dennis Edwards are legendary. Williams recalled the moment Edwards stepped up to the mic: “When Dennis started off with ‘In my mind,’ that set the tempo of what the song was gonna be.”

Another standout moment is the breathtaking high notes that soar over the melody. “And Glenn did that high obbligato,” Williams noted, referencing Glenn Leonard’s stunning falsetto work that gives the track its heavenly feel.

Little-known fact: despite being released in 1980, this version has never charted on the Billboard Hot 100, yet it remains one of the most played holiday songs on R&B radio every December. It has transcended charts to become a genuine community heirloom.

It is also little known that this was the second time The Temps recorded the track. The group sang a more traditional version of the song for their first Christmas album, 1970’s The Temptations Christmas Card. However, the 1980 version reigns supreme for many fans.

“That song has become so loved, and it’s turned out to be a cornerstone for us when it comes to Christmas,” Williams said. Indeed, for us, it’s just not Christmas without The Temptations.

