Tory Lanez Speaks From Prison Amid Planned Appeal, Says He’s Not a ‘Monster’

Lanez insists he's been wrongly portrayed as a 'monster' who would never hurt a woman.

His legal team plans to appeal, citing undisclosed medical records related to Megan's injuries.

Lanez says he regrets not testifying, believes it could have changed the jury's verdict.

Three years after his conviction made headlines around the world, Tory Lanez is speaking publicly from prison as he prepares another attempt to challenge his sentence. The rapper, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, is currently serving a 10-year state prison sentence after being found guilty in connection with the 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion.

In a recent virtual interview with NBC News, Lanez shared his perspective for the first time since the verdict was handed down in 2023. From behind bars, he pushed back strongly against how he believes the public now views him.

“There is a very big misconception about me,” Lanez said. “The public sees me as this monster. I’ve never been violent toward a woman. I would never hit a woman, let alone shoot a woman.”

Lanez was convicted in 2022 on charges that included assault with a firearm, illegal possession of a firearm, and negligent discharge of a weapon. Prosecutors argued he shot Megan Thee Stallion in the foot during an argument following a party in July 2020. The jury sided with the prosecution, and the conviction was later upheld by an appeals court in November.

Despite that ruling, Lanez has continued to insist he was wrongly convicted. He explained that he feels he became a symbol in a much larger cultural conversation without being able to fully defend himself.

“I feel like I was turned into a poster child for the lack of protection of Black women,” he said. “That’s not who I am. I’ve never even had a criminal record before this.”

Lanez also reflected on his decision not to testify during the trial, something he now believes may have impacted the outcome. According to him, taking the stand could have shifted how jurors viewed the case.

“If I would have testified, I think the verdict would have been very different,” he said. “There’s been a lot of new evidence that’s come out since the trial, and I think it deserves to be looked at.”

His legal team recently announced plans to file a new appeal with the California Supreme Court. They argue that hundreds of pages of medical records related to Megan Thee Stallion’s injuries were not turned over during the trial, including documentation tied to bullet fragments removed from her foot. Lanez has also said he plans to request clemency or a pardon from California Governor Gavin Newsom.

Megan Thee Stallion and her legal team have not responded to Lanez’s latest interview. In the past, her attorney has firmly rejected claims of wrongdoing by prosecutors, emphasizing that Lanez was convicted by a jury after what they describe as overwhelming evidence.

Since the trial, Megan has spoken openly about the emotional toll the case and the online harassment took on her mental health. When asked what he would say to her now, Lanez said he would prefer not to speak publicly.

“I wouldn’t say anything directly right now,” he explained. “That’s a conversation I’d want to have in person. We’ve both been through a lot.”

Lanez also stressed that discussing his case is not about attacking Megan, but about seeking another review of the legal process.

“I’m at a place of healing,” he said. “I’m taking accountability for the things I’ve done wrong in life. But when it comes to this case, I’m just asking for fairness.”

As Lanez continues serving his sentence, his renewed appeal effort ensures that the case remains a topic of public debate, years after the verdict was delivered.

