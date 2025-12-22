Nicki Minaj Names Trump and JD Vance as Role Models for Young Men

THE BUZZ!





Nicki Minaj had a lot of people doing double takes this weekend. The rap superstar showed up at a conservative event in Arizona and didn’t tiptoe around the moment. Instead, she openly praised President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance.



What caught a lot of people’s attention is the pivot. Nicki has been critical of Trump in the past, especially around immigration. But now she is going all the way in with this new ideal. Calling both Trump and Vance relatable and said they connect with people in a real way.



The internet, of course, had opinions. Some applauded her honesty, others weren’t feeling the shift. Either way, Nicki made it clear she’s moving on her own terms and not checking for approval.





Source: AP News