Dawn Richard Breaks Silence on Danity Kane and Dirty Money

THE BUZZ!





Dawn Richard is finally telling her side of the story. For years, fans believed she chose Dirty Money over Danity Kane. According to Dawn, that’s not how it went down.

In a recent interview, she shared that she was bought out of a contract and told she couldn’t leave. She says there were threats involved and that she kept those details private at the time because she was just trying to survive the situation.

Now, as Danity Kane hits the road again without her, Dawn says she would’ve loved to be on the tor with the other members. But she wasn’t invited or included in any reunion tour discussions. But says of she was asked to, she would accept.



Source: THEGRIO