Mariah Carey Wins All I Want For Christmas Lawsuit

THE BUZZ!



It looks like MC is having another fabulous holiday season. She has one of the most iconic Christmas songs ever made. And she has had to fight for the rights for that song. That’s because another group said they were the came up with it first. But it looks like Mariah has won another legal battle.

A judge dismissed a lawsuit claiming All I Want for Christmas Is You copied another song. The court said the case had no merit and ordered the plaintiffs to pay Mariah over $92,000 in sanctions.

The ruling came just days before Christmas, while the song sits at the top of the charts again and now stand as the longest charted song from a female artist. . Mariah stays undefeated every December.



Source: Complex