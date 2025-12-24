Listen Live
Diddy Wants Out Of Jail..Now! Pushes Back With Expedited Appeal

Published on December 24, 2025

THE BUZZ!


Sean Diddy Combs is not done fighting his case.

His legal team filed an expedited appeal asking the court to overturn his conviction or reduce his sentence. Diddy is currently serving 50 months on interstate prostitution charges.

His attorneys argue the judge improperly considered charges he was acquitted of. The appeals court will now review the case in the coming months.


We’ll see if this latest move is the one to get him his freedom.



Source: NBC

