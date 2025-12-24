Cardi B Trolls Baltimore After Ravens Loss

THE BUZZ!



So Cardi B is known for speaking her mind. But this time Ravens fans which she didn’t. That’s because after a bitter loss to the Patriots Ravens fans were still mad and then she added a little gasoline to the fire.

Cardi was in the building for the Patriots’ win over the Ravens and made sure fans knew it. After the game, she was caught on video taunting Ravens fans and saying they were going to Cancun. Hinting that the Ravens season was done and they might as well start making vacation plans.

The moment went viral fast. And one that has the Flock in their feelings especially with playoff hopes up for grabs.

But it is safe to say, Cardi is not on the city’s top favorites list right now.





Source: Billboard