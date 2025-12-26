Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What We Need to Know: December 26, 2025
When it comes to keeping our community informed and ready for action, few voices resonate quite like Sybil Wilkes. A trusted veteran in broadcasting, Wilkes has always been a beacon of truth, cutting through the noise to deliver the stories that impact Black America directly.
In her latest segment, Wilkes covers critical global events, practical financial advice, moments of inspiration, and a powerful look back at Black history. Here’s a recap of what’s important for you today.
Deadly Strikes Against ISIS
President Trump announced that the United States conducted deadly strikes against ISIS militants located in northwest Nigeria. The action was reportedly taken in response to the group's targeting of Christians in the region. The President stated that the strikes followed previous warnings issued to the militants. This military operation was confirmed by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, who also noted that the U.S. coordinated with the Nigerian government to carry out the mission, highlighting a cooperative effort in the fight against terrorism.
Practical Advice for Getting Your Finances in Order for 2026
With the new year approaching, managing money effectively is a top priority for many. The segment highlighted the usefulness of financial apps designed to help track spending, organize savings goals, and simplify our financial lives. After a review of several popular tools, WalletHub was recommended as a standout all-in-one option, particularly for those transitioning from the now-defunct Mint app. WalletHub provides spending analysis, bill payment alerts, and credit score monitoring, with a robust free version that meets most users’ needs.
Good News Front
Despite facing war, natural disasters, and widespread hardship, people around the globe found moments of profound joy. These touching photos showed weddings taking place amidst floods, dancing in bomb shelters, and children playing in ruined cities. The images serve as a beautiful reminder that joy and celebration can persevere even in the most challenging circumstances, connecting us through shared human experience.
Black America 250
On this date in 1908, Jack Johnson became the first African American world heavyweight boxing champion after defeating Tommy Burns in a historic match in Australia. Born in Galveston, Texas, Johnson broke through immense racial barriers to achieve greatness. He was celebrated as one of the best defensive boxers of his time, but his defiance of Jim Crow-era racism and his unapologetic lifestyle drew significant backlash, fueling the racist search for a “great white hope” to dethrone him.Elwood Jones, who was sentenced to death in 1994 for a crime he maintained he didn’t commit, has been fully exonerated. Prosecutors dismissed the case after admitting the evidence no longer supports his guilt in the death of Rhoda Nathan. Jones, who was freed in 2022, can finally breathe easier knowing his name is cleared.
As we navigate these changing times, let Sybil’s words guide you through the holiday season and beyond. Stay locked in, stay ready, and always remember: Be informed, be empowered.
