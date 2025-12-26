Can You Fly With Weed Where It’s Legal? Here Are the Facts

Source: Newsday LLC / Getty

Marijuana laws vary widely across the United States, but air travel follows a different rulebook.

Many travelers assume state legalization allows cannabis through airport security. Federal law and TSA policy say otherwise.

Airports, planes, and TSA screening all fall under federal jurisdiction. That distinction creates confusion for travelers flying within legal states. Understanding how TSA handles marijuana can help travelers avoid serious legal trouble.

Here are the facts.

What TSA Looks For

TSA officers focus on weapons, explosives, and security threats. They do not actively search for drugs during screening. If officers find marijuana, they must report it to law enforcement.

That reporting requirement applies regardless of the passenger’s destination or intent.