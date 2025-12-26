‘Big Brother’ Star Mickey Lee Passes Away at 35

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Mickey Lee, a standout contestant from Big Brother Season 27, has died at age 35, her family confirmed on Instagram. Lee first captured fans’ attention on the CBS reality series earlier in 2025 with her bold personality, creative gameplay and memorable moments inside the Big Brother house. A Jacksonville, Florida native and Atlanta event curator, she lasted deep into the season before her eviction, earning a loyal following among viewers and fellow houseguests alike.

Earlier in December, Lee suffered a severe health crisis after contracting the flu, which complicated rapidly into a series of cardiac arrests that left her hospitalized in an intensive care unit. News outlets had reported that she was in critical but stable condition as doctors fought to stabilize her, and friends and fans rallied around a GoFundMe campaign to help with escalating medical costs and ongoing care.

In the family’s statement shared on Lee’s official Instagram, her loved ones said their hearts are heavy as they confirmed her passing and thanked supporters for their messages of love and prayers. They asked for privacy in this extremely difficult time and expressed deep gratitude for the outpouring of kindness her community showed during her illness. The announcement marked an outpouring of tributes from Big Brother fans and reality TV peers remembering Lee’s vibrant spirit and the mark she left on the show’s community.

