Is Travis Kelce Retiring?

During a December 25 post-game press conference, Kansas City Chiefs tight end 36-year-old Travis Kelce, comedically attempted to dodge a reporter’s question about his rumored retirement. When the reporter asked Kelce if he thought about whether the Christmas Day game would be his final game on home turf.

He jokingly said, “No. The only time it ever crossed my mind was when I was driving in the other day, and I saw how much the Powerball was, and I was like, ‘Man. If I could just win that. I wouldn’t have to work another day in my life, ” and continued with “No, man. Honestly, I’ve just been focused on trying to win football games, man. I let that be a decision that I make with my family, friends, the Chiefs organization when the time comes.”

In August, Kelce announced his engagement to his fiancée, Taylor Swift. There have also been retirement rumors amid his 13th year in the NFL when this season wraps. In addition, his 2 year $34.25 million extension with the Chiefs, which he signed in 2024, will come to an end.

For the first time in a decade, the franchise will not be going to the playoffs,

On numerous occasions, the three-time Super Bowl champ has been asked about his plans in the league as the regular season comes to a close.

Kelce sat down with Tony Gonzalez, the Chiefs’ retired tight end, for an interview ahead of the Chiefs vs. Broncos Christmas game. Where Kelce opened up about potential retirement, plus who’s helping me decide on whether to stay or go. He also revealed what would convince him to play another season in the NFL if he decided to come back. Kelce admitted this season didn’t go as planned, which left a “ sour taste” in his mouth. Not only did the team not make the playoffs, but star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a season-ending injury on December 14. Mahomes went down in the 4th quarter against the Chargers in week 15 and tore his ACL.

Gardner Minshew was the fill-in for Mahomes while he was injured. He also tore his ACL just one week after Mahomes did. The Chiefs have one more game left against the Raiders on January 4th. We’ll soon see if Kelce actually is retiring or not.

