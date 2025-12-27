Gucci & Keyshia, Ciara & Russell, Lemmy & Scotty, & More: Lavish Celebrity Christmas Gifts That Took Over Our Timelines

Lemmy Plummer's fiancée surprised him with his dream car, a 1969 Pontiac GTO.

Gucci Mane's wife gifted him a reported $1 million Jacob & Co. watch.

Bow Wow gave his daughter Shai a diamond bracelet, capturing her excitement.

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Christmas 2025 lit up our timelines with over-the-top trees, matching pajamas, family moments—and lavish celebrity gift reveals we’re still talking about. While many of us celebrated in our own meaningful ways, Black Hollywood also gave fans a peek into how love, generosity, and gratitude showed up this holiday season.

From vintage cars to iced-out jewelry and designer handbags, these celebrity Christmas moments gave us all the feels. Santa showed out for some of our fav celebs.

Lavish Celebrity Gifts: Custom Cars, Designer Purses, & Blinged Out Jewelry

One of the most emotional moments came courtesy of Lemuel “Lemmy” Plummer. The Zeus CEO was brought to tears after being surprised with his dream car—a classic 1969 Pontiac GTO—by his fiancée Scotlynd Ryan (also known as Scotty with the Body).

The video captured pure shock and gratitude.

The love didn’t stop there. Lemmy also made sure Scotty felt just as celebrated, gifting her multiple luxury handbags and jewelry pieces. Her reaction said it all.

Another moment that had the internet buzzing came from Gucci Mane and his wife Keyshia Ka’Oir. Keyshia gifted her husband a reported $1 million Jacob & Co. watch, continuing the couple’s tradition of going big for the holidays. Fans had plenty to say on social media. Most agreed, however, the pair stays consistent in how boldly they show love.

Singer Monica re-shared a holiday moment after her husband, Anthony Wilson, posted a thank-you message for his pricey Christmas gift. According to Anthony’s IG story, Monica gave him a sleek, all-black custom two-door IROC-Z Camaro coupe with tinted windows, black leather interior, and gold rims. The classic muscle car is a collector’s item – and something he wanted since childhood.

Lavish Celebrity Gifts: Fabulousness & Family Moments

On the family side, Bow Wow shared a sweet Christmas moment with his daughter Shai Moss, gifting her a diamond bracelet. The clip showed Shai struggling to open the box—thanks to some very enthusiastic packaging.

But once she did, her excitement was instant. Bow Wow’s proud smile made the moment feel personal. Watch the cute Christmas moment below.

Singer Ciara let her wrist and manicured hand do all the talking, sparkling with an iced-out watch and stacked diamond rings that instantly caught fans’ attention. We see you Ci Ci – check out Slide 11.

Shared alongside family moments with her children and husband, Russell Wilson, in matching pajamas, the carousel showed off both her standout Christmas gifts and the love-filled home the Wilson family is known for.

Of course, not every gift was filmed, posted, or meant to go viral—and that matters too. While these moments reflect celebrity lifestyles, they also tap into something universal: the joy of giving, the magic of surprise, and the many ways love shows up during the holidays.

