Petition To Deport Nicki Minaj Sees Thousands of Signatures

THE BUZZ!







Nicki Minaj is trending and the internet is doing what it does best — debating.





A petition calling for her deportation to Trinidad and Tobago has picked up serious traction after her recent political appearance and comments.





Some fans say she’s just speaking her truth, others say she’s aligning with spaces that don’t rock with her community.





Either way, the conversation is heated and the backlash is real.





Source: Black Enterprise