Beyoncé Enters Billionaire Status

THE BUZZ!





Beyoncé just unlocked a new level.





Forbes has officially named her a billionaire, making her one of only five musicians to ever do it.





Between the Cowboy Carter era, historic Grammy wins, and tours pulling in hundreds of millions, the numbers are crazy.





Add in her fashion, hair care, and spirits brands, and it’s clear this wasn’t luck — it was strategy.





From Houston to global icon, Beyoncé didn’t just make hits… she built an empire.







Source: CNN