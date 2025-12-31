Dumbest Moments Of 2025 Part 2: The Trump Effect

Source: Joe Raedle / Getty

Alright, y’all, we’re back for another round of Dumbest Moments Of 2025. The first round simply wasn’t enough. Far too much has been done to normalize anti-intellectualism this year, arguably more so than any other year in recent history. We have abject ignorance in the White House for a second time. We made real life and satire virtually indistinguishable. America has always been this racist, but has it ever been this dumb before?

You know what? Don’t answer that. Let’s just get started, shall we?

Karoline Leavitt defends Trump’s “medbed” AI

One thing to know about being a member of the Trump administration is you’re going to look like an idiot while defending the president’s idiocy. This is White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt’s daily reality as the administration’s official mouthpiece, and if she wasn’t already this dumb before landing the job, she certainly is dumber for having taken it.

In October, President Donald Trump shared an AI-generated video of himself promoting a cure-all “medbed,” which references a QAnon medical conspiracy theory about fictional medical beds that will cure a patient of virtually any ailment and “restore every citizen to full health.”

Love Opinion? Get more! Join the Magic 95.9 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Is it science? No. Is it science fiction? Probably. Did Trump realize it was AI, or did he actually think he made an announcement that Jesus beds were in production? Who knows? This one isn’t about Trump being a moron; we’ll get back to that further down the list. This entry is about Leavitt, who basically had to put her brain on autopilot to BS her way through this one.

“The president posted an AI deepfake of himself talking about medbeds. What was he trying to communicate?” a reporter asked Leavitt during a press conference.

“I think the president saw the video and posted it and then took it down, and he has the right to do that; it’s his social media,” she responded. “He’s incredibly transparent, as you all know. You hear from him directly on social media. He likes to share memes. He likes to share videos. He likes to repost things that he sees other people post on social media as well, and I think it’s quite refreshing that we have a president who is so open and honest directly himself, many a times on Truth [Social], you are hearing directly from the president of the United States.”

It’s like they think we’re all this stupid. No one but people who stick things up their noses for fun as adults thinks it’s “quite refreshing” that the commander in chief pretty much lives on social media and shows how “transparent” he is by compulsively posting any disinformation, misinformation, or outright propaganda that happens to come across his newsfeed. It’s arguable that no one in the last century is more responsible for “fake news” than the guy who coined the expression. We should find no comfort in that.

Moving on…

Is our education secretary even educated?

Back in June, Education Secretary Linda McMahon, whose career as a pro wrestling mogul somehow qualified her to serve as the highest educational authority in the nation, was asked a simple question during a congressional hearing, when Rep. Summer Lee (D-Pa.) sought clarification on which history lessons would be considered “illegal DEI” under the Trump administration. Lee was even gracious enough to offer McMahon a couple of examples, specifically regarding well-known events in Black history that should be common knowledge but are new knowledge to the person who is literally in charge of education.

McMahon only proved she knows McNothing.

“Would it be ‘illegal DEI’ for a lesson plan on the Tulsa Race Massacre?” Lee asked McMahon.

“I’d have to get back to you on that,” McMahon said.

“Do you know what the Tulsa Race Massacre is?” Lee asked.

“I’d like to look into it more and get back to you on it,” McMahon replied.

McMahon gave similar non-answers when asked about Ruby Bridges. As I wrote previously, “McMahon didn’t know anything about the most well-known race riot in American history, and she didn’t appear to know much (if anything) about the first Black student to attend a desegregated school in Louisiana — but she’s the authority on which Black history subjects constitute ‘illegal DEI’?” Not that literally any history would fall under any diversity, equity, and inclusion policy. It’s not an employment spot or a scholarship; it’s just factual U.S. history.

Have we really gotten so dumb that we consider facts to be a diversity initiative? Again, don’t answer that.

Megyn Kelly tried to blame Barack Obama for Charlie Kirk’s death

Now, when it comes to Megyn Kelly, there’s no shortage of instances in which she has reinforced the dumb blonde stereotype by opening her mouth about literally anything. I mean, just last month, she was still publicly mulling over whether or not Jeffrey Epstein was technically a pedophile. I’m not even sure she was smart enough to expect the backlash she got for it.

But there was one instance in which Kelly revealed how dense the air is between her ears that largely flew under the media radar. It was during the time when conservatives were desperately seeking to blame any and everything related to “the left” on the assassination of white Christian nationalist Charlie Kirk, including their failed agenda to make a leftist out of Kirk’s accused killer, Tyler Robinson, who, as I wrote previously, “is a white Christian male who is from a conservative family and loves guns like conservative families love posing for Christmas photos with guns.”

Of course, that was just the regular-degular politicizing of a tragedy that happens after every high-profile shooting. The take Kelly offered, however, was simply a moronic display of MAGA logic, and one that perfectly demonstrated how much Obama continues to live in the white conservative mind, rent-free, a whole decade after his presidency ended.

“We haven’t felt like ourselves since Barack Obama. He was such a slick snake. This affable guy wearing good suits and looked the part and sounded the part and dressed the part. But so divisive in his messaging,” Kelly said.

“He’s the one who started to inject race where no one had been doing it. He’s the one who started to use his pen in the phone to shove things down our throats that we didn’t want. He’s the one who shoved through an entitlement on our healthcare and our personal doctor visits that he promised he wouldn’t mess with, and he did, really hurting people and causing massive anger and open lies,” said the bimbo-licious racist who vehemently defended blackface and stated emphatically that Jesus and Santa Claus are white and should only be depicted as white.

As I noted previously, “Obama spent eight years defending himself against allegations of being a socialist, communist, Marxist, Muslim, terrorist-sympathizing foreigner, to the point where he felt compelled to show two forms of his birth certificate to combat lies that he was ineligible to be president.” And the demonstrable racist who championed those lies, and continues to champion many more racist lies, became Obama’s successor.

Speaking of Trump…

Trump and the MS-13 tattoo debacle

On Tuesday, a federal judge canceled the human smuggling trial for Salvadorian migrant Kilmar Abrego Garcia — the man wrongly deported to a detention center in El Salvador by the brazenly unapologetic Trump administration — and scheduled a hearing on whether the prosecution is being vindictive in pursuing the case against him, which was launched by the administration in August, after Abrego Garcia was released from federal custody, only to be immediately arrested by ICE.

But before all of that happened, Trump and U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi had been on a campaign to portray Albrego Garcia as an MS-13 member, which led to the president making a demented fool of himself during an interview with ABC News’s Terry Moran. During the interview, Trump presented an image of the tattoos on Abrego Garcia’s fingers with the letters and numbers “M,” “S,” “1” and “3” photoshopped over each knuckle, and our stable genius of a president didn’t seem to understand that the letters and numbers were, indeed, photoshopped, and repeatedly insisted they were not.

Besides the fact that experts on gang membership have consistently reported that the tattoos on Abrego Garcia’s hand are largely unremarkable and that there is no evidence that they are gang-affiliated, Trump’s bid to propagandize the man into a gang he was likely never a part of has blown up in his face spectacularly, further exposing what, at this point, can hardly be exposed any further:

Trump is an idiot and a bigot, the very combination that got him two terms as president in the first place.

Samantha Fulnecky, University of Oklahoma, and DEI for dumb white people

OK, since we’re almost done with this list, let’s look at a more recent example: 2025’s descent into anti-intellectualism.

This month, University of Oklahoma student Samantha Fulnecky made headlines and a right-wing circle jerk speaking career out of being a mediocre white woman, whose class was assigned to write a response paper about an article that centered around traditional gender stereotypes. Instead, Fulnecky wrote about how her Christian beliefs make hatred of trans people OK, despite the fact that trans people were not the subject. Beyond that, she didn’t cite sources — not even any specific bible passages —barely even referenced the article, wrote the essay poorly, and failed to meet other requirements listed in the rubric for the assignment. So, Fulnecky received a zero on an assignment that deserved a zero.

Or to let her and the rest of MAGA America, she was unfairly persecuted for her Christian beliefs by a woke educator, who happened to be a trans woman.

So, Fulnecky and the white Christian nationalists who took up her cause kicked and screamed until OU removed the teaching assistant who failed her and made it so the failing grade wasn’t counted towards her overall grade, because, in this stupid country, we lower the standards for poorly performing white people while lying about how DEI lowers the standards for non-white people.

By the way, here’s Fulnecky gleefully admitting she never even read the article she was supposed to write about, and wrote the paper up in half an hour, which the quality of writing made obvious anyway.

The White House considered Walmart and DoorDash reliable sources of economic data.

For the last few weeks at least, Trump has been crashing all the way out over his plummeting approval ratings, which show his own supporters beginning to turn on him, largely over his economic failings. The president has been on his dumbly named “Truth” Social platform, whining about how polls don’t reflect how hard he’s worked, lying about how improved the economy is under him. In early December, he was up for hours typing out some 160 rage posts about how great his administration has been, and how horrible everyone hating on him is, then he repeated that energy on Christmas day with a similar lengthy tweetstorm.

But before all of that, his administration was really out here trying to convince America that metrics from DoorDash and Walmart proved he was making our economy great again.

Of course, it took no time at all for virtually everyone with a functioning brain to debunk Trump’s claims that Walmart’s “2025 Thanksgiving dinner under Trump is 25% lower than 2024 Thanksgiving dinner under Biden” by noting that the company’s 2025 meal is smaller than its 2024 offering and includes more Great Value brand items than it did last year. The White House’s report citing DoorDash’s first-ever State of Local Commerce Report —which claims grocery prices on breakfast items have dropped 14% between March and September 2025 — was also thoroughly debunked once people realized DoorDash’s claim is based on the company’s “Breakfast Basics Index,” which is made up of the price of four items: three eggs, a glass of milk, a bagel, and an avocado.

The Trump administration also misstated much of DoorDash’s already dubious data because it’s a really stupid administration that has given us this inconceivably stupid year.

Anyway, let’s close this thing out with the last entry on this list.

Trump’s golden statue

There is possibly no better visual representation of the Idiocracy that is 2025 than a 12-foot golden statue of President Donald Trump holding a Bitcoin, which was temporarily installed outside the U.S. Capitol in September.

The statue was reportedly funded by a group of crypto investors, who said the installation was “a tribute to Donald Trump’s vocal advocacy for cryptocurrency and serves as a provocative statement on the evolving landscape of digital finance.”

So, basically, crypto investors were out erecting golden monuments to Trump, giving us a visual representation of how all he has accomplished this year is using his abysmal presidency to further enrich himself, while the rest of us tighten our belts due to the failing economy he promised to save us from.

As we noted in part 1 of this list, these are only examples of the round-the-clock idiocy that we have seen normalized in 2025. May 2026 be a smarter year in spite of the MAGA morons who will continue to run the so-called greatest nation in the world.

God, help us all.

SEE ALSO:

Thanks To Donald Trump, The American Dream Is Dead

A Timeline Of Donald Trump And Letitia James’ Heated Court Battles





Dumbest Moments Of 2025 Part 2: The Trump Effect was originally published on newsone.com