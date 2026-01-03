WASHINGTON, DC — President Trump said the U.S. has carried out “a large-scale strike” against Venezuela and captured Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.

In a social media post Saturday morning, Trump announced that the U.S. military captured Maduro and his wife and said they are being flown out of the country. The Trump administration had offered a 50-million-dollar reward for information leading to Maduro’s arrest.

The U.S. government has yet to confirm the airstrikes early Saturday in Caracas, the capital of Venezuela.

Meanwhile, the FAA has barred American commercial planes from flying over Venezuela, citing safety risks associated with “ongoing military activity.”

President Trump stated that he will host a news conference at Mar-a-Lago at 11 a.m.

President Trump Confirms U.S. Attack On Venezuela, Maduro Capture was originally published on wibc.com