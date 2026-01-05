Jennifer Lopez Says You Want Her Love – It’s Going To Cost You

Listen Live
Jennifer Lopez Says Whoever Wants to Be In a Relationship With Her Next Has to ‘Earn It’

Published on January 5, 2026

THE BUZZ!

J Lo, I’m sure is far from done dating. but she has had a rough time with relationships and marriages. So its understandable why she is taking a new stance and setting some rules when it comes to dating her.


Recently she opened up about her mindset on love during her Las Vegas residency. She told fans that respect, growth, and real effort are now required. Lopez said she once sang about love with hope, then heartbreak, and now power.

She also addressed her divorce from Ben Affleck, calling this a happy era of growth. After four marriages, she joked she may be done saying “I do.”

Source: Complex

