The Buzz: Interesting Headlines & Stories

Gervonta Tank Davis Unretires and Targets A Comeback Fight

Gervonta Davis sets his sights on one former champion for comeback fight: "He's next"

Published on January 5, 2026

THE BUZZ!

Don’t call it a comeback. Well, you kind of can.


Gervonta “Tank” Davis says he plans to return to the ring. And he has a preference on who he wants in the ring with him. He revealed Isaac Cruz as his next opponent once his knee fully heals. Davis previously defeated Cruz in 2021 and now wants the rematch. The decision follows a turbulent year that included controversy and a canceled exhibition bout. Tank looks like he’s ready to return to the ring and rewrite how his story ends.


Source: Boxing News Online

