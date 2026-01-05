Will Smith’s Sexual Harassment Accuser Speaks Out

THE BUZZ!





Before the lawsuit even dropped, the man accusing Will Smith decided to use his voice. Violinist Brian King Joseph says what happened on Smith’s 2025 tour crossed a line and staying quiet didn’t sit right with him. He posted a video saying he knows a lot of people stay silent out of fear — and he wanted them to feel seen.



Also, in the video he said, “I can’t get too into the details of exactly what that was because it’s already a legal issue right now, but the reason why I’m speaking out about this is because getting fired or getting blamed or shamed or threatened or anything like that simply for reporting sexual misconduct or safety threats at work is not okay.”



“I know that there’s a lot of other people out there who have been afraid to speak out, and I understand, and if that’s you, I see you,” he added. “And that’s pretty much it. More updates to come soon. Thanks for listening.”

Now the lawsuit is filed, Smith’s team says the claims are completely false, and this is shaping up to be one of those stories Hollywood can’t ignore.



Source: People