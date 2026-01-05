Viral Nicki Minaj Deportation Petitions Reach Nearly 140,000 Signatures, Signees Say Onika’s Conservatively Causing ‘Distress & Disruption’

Nicki Minaj is facing even more Barbie backlash after her Erika Kirk kiki at Turning Point USA. Two deportation petitions are gaining momentum, sparked by the rapper’s recent embrace of conservative politics and a string of headline-making appearances.

What started as a social media discourse has exploded into a full-blown campaign. The primary petition titled “Deport Nicki Minaj to Trinidad” has reached nearly 90,000 signatures, while a second, more recent petition is quickly closing in on 50,000, bringing the total to almost 140,000.

The surge in signatures follows Minaj’s December appearance at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest in Phoenix, Arizona. Walking out hand-in-hand with CEO Erika Kirk, the widow of Charlie Kirk, Minaj participated in a 15-minute sit-down that left many of her longtime supporters feeling abandoned. During the interview, Minaj praised Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance, referring to them as “handsome” and “dashing” role models for young men.

However, it was her comments on gender and identity that seemed to ignite the most fury. Minaj, who has historically enjoyed a massive and loyal following within the LGBTQ+ community, told the crowd, “Boys, be boys. It’s okay to be boys. There’s nothing wrong with being a boy.”

To many, the statement felt like a direct betrayal.

Nicki Minaj’s Deportation Petition Gains Major Steam4The second petition, launched by 16-year-old Tristan Hamilton, specifically calls out this shift in values.

Hamilton’s campaign argues that Minaj’s rhetoric is “harmful” and “undermines the very foundations of a community that looked up to her for advocacy.” The petition urges immigration authorities to review her residency status, noting that despite living in the U.S. since age five, the rapper is not a citizen.

The primary petition, organized under the name “Pedonika Minaj,” takes a more aggressive approach by highlighting Minaj’s husband, Kenneth Petty. The page includes Petty’s mugshots and details regarding his status as a convicted sex offender, arguing that the couple’s presence is a matter of “public concern.”

It also alleges that the rapper is “spiraling out of control” and “experiencing psychosis.” The petition claims Minaj has engaged in “relentless pursuit” and harassment of the Carters, arguing that her actions have caused “distress and disruption” and framing the situation as one that “warrants intervention on a societal level,” rather than a private grievance.



Minaj has addressed her status as an “illegal immigrant” before, notably in 2018 when she condemned the zero-tolerance border policies that separated families. However, her current stance, claiming on stage with Kirk that “it’s okay to change your mind,” has left fans wondering if she has distanced herself from her own origins in the pursuit of the connections conservatism can offer.

Minaj has remained uncharacteristically quiet regarding the petitions, choosing instead to deactivate her Instagram account following the intense backlash. But as the signatures continue to climb past 120,000, the question remains: Can the Queen of Rap survive a total revolt from the very people who built her kingdom?

