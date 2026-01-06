Lamar Jackson Too Stunned to Consider His Future After Ravens Loss

THE BUZZ!





Baltimore fans are still sitting with that loss, and Lamar Jackson says he is too. After the season-ending defeat to the Steelers, Lamar admitted he is stunned and not thinking about his future at all. No contracts. No coaching questions. Just disbelief over how the season ended.

That feeling matches the city. This was a win-and-you’re-in moment, and it slipped away on the final kick. Lamar did enough to give the Ravens a chance, but football can be cruel at the worst time.



What followed made things worse. Kicker Tyler Loop missed the game-winning field goal, and some fans took their anger too far. Loop and his fiancée were hit with personal and hateful messages online. Losing hurts, but that reaction crossed a line that had nothing to do with football. Baltimore is emotional right now, but this moment calls for perspective too.





