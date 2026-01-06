Listen Live
Close
News

The Buzz: Interesting Headlines & Stories

The Epstein Files Talk Will Be Around For A While – Only 1% Reviewed

DOJ says it has reviewed less than 1% of Epstein files so far

Published on January 6, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

THE BUZZ!


Many people are asking the same question: where are the Epstein files? The Justice Department now says it has reviewed less than one percent of the documents tied to Jeffrey Epstein. That admission came after the legal deadline to release the files had already passed.


Officials say the delay is due to the sheer volume of documents and the need to protect victims’ identities. Millions of pages still need to be reviewed, redacted, and processed. Critics are not buying that explanation and say the slow pace feels intentional.


Lawmakers are now pushing back harder, calling the delay unacceptable and demanding transparency. Survivors are also frustrated. This is no longer just about documents. It is about trust, accountability, and whether the full truth will ever be made public.


Source: CBS

More from Magic 95.9

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close