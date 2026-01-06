The Epstein Files Talk Will Be Around For A While – Only 1% Reviewed

THE BUZZ!





Many people are asking the same question: where are the Epstein files? The Justice Department now says it has reviewed less than one percent of the documents tied to Jeffrey Epstein. That admission came after the legal deadline to release the files had already passed.



Officials say the delay is due to the sheer volume of documents and the need to protect victims’ identities. Millions of pages still need to be reviewed, redacted, and processed. Critics are not buying that explanation and say the slow pace feels intentional.



Lawmakers are now pushing back harder, calling the delay unacceptable and demanding transparency. Survivors are also frustrated. This is no longer just about documents. It is about trust, accountability, and whether the full truth will ever be made public.





Source: CBS