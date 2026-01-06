Eyes On Georgia – Stacey Set It Up. Can Keisha Take It Home?

THE BUZZ!





Georgia politics may be entering a defining moment. Former Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has officially entered the race for governor, and the stakes are bigger than the state itself. This is about whether Georgia is ready to make American history.



Stacey Abrams changed the game by expanding voter engagement and building a statewide Democratic infrastructure. She did not win the governor’s mansion, but she laid the groundwork. Now Bottoms is stepping into that space with experience, national visibility, and with deep local Black leadership behind her.



Whether Georgia voters get on board could shape not just the state’s future, but the country’s political direction as well.



Source: The Root