20 Celebrities Who (Basically) Ditched Hollywood for Streaming

Source: Steve Marcus / Getty

Dave Chappelle didn’t wait on Hollywood’s approval. Never thatn. He’s been taking his comedy specials straight to Netflix to reach millions on his own terms. His most recent special, Dave Chappelle: The Unstoppable, reinforced how powerful streaming has become for top-tier talent.

Chappelle’s move reflects a larger shift across entertainment. Streaming platforms now drive audience attention, creative freedom, and massive paydays. Many stars followed the same path instead of fighting the old system.

Traditional studios still matter, but streaming offers speed and scale. Creators can release projects faster and reach global audiences instantly. That flexibility continues to attract actors, comedians, and filmmakers.

Streaming also gives stars more control. Many now produce their own content and shape projects from start to finish. That ownership rarely exists in traditional studio deals.

Comedy specials, dramas, and awards contenders now debut online. The Oscars moving toward digital platforms reflects that reality. Streaming no longer feels secondary. It feels like the main stage.

Here are 20 celebrities who leaned into streaming and helped redefine modern entertainment.

Dave Chappelle

Chappelle bypassed traditional studios and made Netflix his primary stage. His recent specials prove streaming can match, or exceed, theatrical reach. His Netflix partnership continues to draw massive global audiences and routinely dominates streaming conversation after each release.