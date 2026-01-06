Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2026
As we’ve come to understand year after year, day after day, death is an inevitable part of life—a universal truth that spares no one. Yet, despite its certainty, the weight of loss never becomes easier to bear, nor does the act of processing its impact. For those within Black culture, where community and shared experiences often serve as pillars of strength, the pain of losing someone resonates deeply, cutting through the collective spirit like a sharp blade.
Reporting on such losses carries its own emotional toll, as it means confronting the fragility of life while also grappling with the systemic inequities that often exacerbate these tragedies. Whether it’s the passing of a beloved figure or the untimely loss of a community member, the grief is compounded by the cultural significance of their contributions and the void they leave behind. Each story of loss becomes a reminder of the resilience required to navigate a world that often feels unrelenting, and yet, it also underscores the importance of honoring those who have left an indelible mark on the lives they touched.
UPDATED: 3:30 pm EST, January 6th, 2026
Dr. Janell Green-Smith
Dr. Janell Green-Smith, a devoted midwife and advocate for Black maternal health, tragically passed away due to complications following childbirth. Her untimely death has sent shockwaves through the medical and advocacy communities, highlighting the persistent disparities Black women face in maternal healthcare.
Dr. Green-Smith, based in South Carolina, dedicated her life to empowering and educating Black women about the journey of motherhood. Her work extended beyond her practice, as she contributed to the nonprofit Hive Impact Fund, which provides resources to improve maternal healthcare. Her passion and expertise touched countless lives, as evidenced by heartfelt tributes from those she helped. One grieving mother described her as an “angel” who provided unwavering support during a challenging labor.
The American College of Nurse-Midwives expressed their sorrow and outrage, emphasizing the systemic racism and failures in care that disproportionately affect Black women, regardless of their professional expertise or socioeconomic status. Dr. Green-Smith’s passing underscores the urgent need for equitable and respectful maternal healthcare.
