Mary J. Blige Is Having A Great Start To The New Year.

THE BUZZ!





Mary J. Blige is not easing into 2026. She’s stepping in strong withs some big wins.



Mary just locked in a new three-movie deal with Lifetime. Each film is inspired by her music and her message. The first project is Be Happy, starring Tisha Campbell, Mekhi Phifer, and Russell Hornsby. It will also be directed by Gabbie Sidibe who is making her directorial debut.



And while Mary is announcing movies and ownership moves, a lawsuit from longtime friend Misa Hylton just got dismissed.



The judge wasn’t feeling the process. And basicall said some big accusations, but no follow through. So, Dismissed.

That’s a pretty good start to 2026





Source: Deadline / TMZ