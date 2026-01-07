L.A. Reid Sexual Assault Trial Begins Next Week

L.A. Reid will stand trial next week in a sexual assault lawsuit brought by a former employee who worked under him during the mogul’s time at Arista Records. Drew Dixon claims that L.A. Reid sexually assaulted her in 2001 and essentially tanked her music executive career for denying his advances.

As reported by Page Six, L.A. Reid, 69, was accused of sexual assault by Drew Dixon, who worked under Reid as Vice President of A&R for Arista Records.

Dixon filed a suit against Reid in 2023 by way of the New York Adult Survivors Act, which does away with the statute of limitations to file charges in these instances. The statute made it possible for victims of alleged sexual assault crimes to seek justice, as was seen regarding Sean “Diddy” Combs.

The outlet said via sources close to them that singer John Legend would be called in as a witness. Dixon worked with Legend in her previous role and claims Reid shot down signing the singer and songwriter out of retaliation. Reid has denied any wrongdoing.

Dixon also accused former Def Jam Records honcho Russell Simmons of rape and sued him for defamation after accusing Dixon of lying about the assault in an interview.

The reported date for L.A. Reid’s appearance in New York court is January 12.

Photo: Getty

