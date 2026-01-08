Ravens Begin Head Coach Interviews, Vance Joseph Among Candidates

Source: Justin Edmonds / Getty

As the Baltimore Ravens continue their search for a new head coach, more candidates are beginning to emerge following the firing of longtime head coach John Harbaugh after 18 seasons with the franchise.

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Ravens have started initial interviews and are bringing in two members of the Denver Broncos coaching staff. Those candidates include Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph and quarterbacks coach Davis Webb. Joseph is a familiar name around the league, having previously served as a head coach in Denver.

Joseph led the Broncos for two seasons before being dismissed, but he rebuilt his reputation as a defensive coordinator, first with the Arizona Cardinals and later upon returning to Denver. His 2025 defense was one of the league’s best, finishing second in total defense and leading the NFL with 68 sacks.

Baltimore’s defense struggled significantly during the 2025 season under coordinator Zach Orr. After a strong 2024 campaign, injuries and inconsistent play led to a sharp decline. The Ravens ranked 24th in total defense, 18th in points allowed and 30th against the pass.

The team attempted to address those issues by trading for safety Alohi Gilman and linebacker Dre’Mont Jones, both of whom provided a midseason boost. However, the unit faltered down the stretch, allowing at least 24 points in five of the final six games and finishing that span with a 2 and 4 record.

Joseph could provide an immediate reset on defense. He has a proven track record of developing talent and maximizing production, even with lesser known players. If hired, his focus would likely include jumpstarting the Ravens pass rush and stabilizing a secondary that may face tough offseason decisions.

While Baltimore may ultimately favor an offensive minded coach, Joseph’s experience and defensive success make him a compelling option as the franchise looks ahead to 2026.

Ravens Begin Head Coach Interviews, Vance Joseph Among Candidates was originally published on 92q.com