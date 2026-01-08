Police: Driver Shot After Dragging Officer During West Baltimore Traffic Stop

Source: General / Radio One

A 29 year old man was shot Wednesday night after a traffic stop escalated into a dangerous encounter that left a Baltimore police officer injured near downtown, according to Police Commissioner Richard Worley.

The incident happened around 9:15 p.m. in the 300 block of West Franklin Street. Police said an officer stopped a vehicle after noticing the license plate tag was suspended. The officer returned to the patrol car to run the driver’s information, then walked back toward the vehicle to continue the stop.

As the officer approached, Worley said the officer observed what appeared to be a firearm tucked into the driver’s waistband. When questioned, the driver told the officer it was a clip. The officer then attempted to secure the item, Worley said, when the driver suddenly accelerated and fled the scene.

Love Local? Get more! Join the Magic 95.9 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

During the attempt to drive away, the driver dragged the officer with the vehicle, prompting the officer to fire at least one shot. The bullet struck the driver, who continued driving and later transported himself to a hospital for treatment. Police said the man was treated and released before being taken into custody.

The officer suffered minor injuries during the encounter and was treated, Worley confirmed.

“This was an incident that could have been easily prevented had the suspect cooperated with the officer,” Worley said during a briefing. “Thankfully, no one else was hurt.”

No other officers or members of the public were injured, and police said there is no ongoing threat to the community.

As with all officer involved shootings, the incident is now under review. Baltimore police are examining body worn camera footage and other evidence to determine the full sequence of events leading up to the shooting.

Additional details, including potential charges, are expected to be released as the investigation continues.

Police: Driver Shot After Dragging Officer During West Baltimore Traffic Stop was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com