Ray J Hospitalized in Las Vegas With Severe Pneumonia, Fans Respond

R&B singer and television personality Ray J was hospitalized in Las Vegas after experiencing pneumonia and reported heart pain. Medical staff admitted the 44-year-old artist on Jan. 6 and began evaluating his condition with tests, including X-rays and an echocardiogram.

According to reports, doctors diagnosed Ray J with a severe case of pneumonia, a respiratory infection that can be especially dangerous when paired with heart symptoms. He remains under close medical care as of Thursday.

This hospitalization marks another major health battle for Ray J; he previously faced a serious bout of pneumonia in 2021 that required oxygen and extended treatment.

News of his condition quickly spread online, prompting fans and fellow artists to share prayers and supportive messages on social media. Many referenced his past recovery and urged continued healing.

Representatives have not yet released an official statement about his condition or expected discharge timeline.

