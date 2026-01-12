Greater Baltimore Weather: Snow, Sleet and Rain Mix Possible Thursday

Source: R1 / R1

Residents of the Greater Baltimore region should be ready for a wintry mix later this week as a storm system moves into the area, bringing a combination of rain, sleet, and snow Thursday morning.

According to local meteorologists, temperatures early in the week will be seasonably cool with highs in the mid-40s and mostly dry conditions. Warmer air is expected on Tuesday and Wednesday before a coastal system pushes rain into the region Wednesday night.

As that system interacts with colder air, Thursday’s morning commute could see a mix of precipitation. While it may start as light rain, temperatures dipping into the upper 30s could allow sleet and snow to briefly mix in, especially in parts of northern and western Baltimore County and higher elevations north of the city.

The exact impacts will depend on the storm’s track, but most of the region is currently expected to see mainly light rain that briefly transitions to snow or sleet before tapering off later in the morning.

Lingering moisture might also affect the Friday morning commute if any of Thursday’s wintry precipitation hangs around into early hours. However, conditions should improve by Friday afternoon with dry and chilly weather settling in.

Looking ahead, the weekend turns colder, with highs around the low 40s on Saturday and dropping into the 30s by Sunday as colder air settles over the region.

What to watch for:

Wednesday night: Rain develops across the Greater Baltimore area.

Rain develops across the Greater Baltimore area. Thursday morning: Potential for a mix of rain, sleet and snow, mainly light in most locations.

Potential for a mix of rain, sleet and snow, mainly light in most locations. Friday: Cool and mostly dry with lingering clouds possible.

Be sure to monitor the latest forecasts and any local advisories, as conditions can change quickly later this week.

