Barbie’s First Doll with Autism. Made for Inclusion and Representation

Barbie with Autism Makes Her Debut, Comes with a Fidget Spinner and Sensory-Sensitive Clothes

Published on January 12, 2026

Barbie just made history with the launch of its first doll with autism. Created in partnership with the Autistic Self Advocacy Network, the doll was designed to authentically reflect experiences of autistic children.


It comes with a fidget spinner, headphones to reduce sensory overload, and sensory-friendly clothing. Design features like articulated elbows and wrists allow for behaviors such as stimming and hand gestures. The doll’s slightly averted gaze reflects how some autistic children avoid direct eye contact.


Mattel’s goal is clear: help children on the spectrum see themselves represented in joyful and positive ways. This release is another step toward making play more inclusive for all kids.

Source: People

