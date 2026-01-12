Teyana Taylor and Kendrick Lamar lead 2026 NAACP Image Award nods

THE BUZZ!





The NAACP Image Awards nominees for 2026 are officially here. Teyana Taylor, Kendrick Lamar, and Cynthia Erivo lead the list, highlighting the depth of Black creativity this year.



Film categories are dominated by Sinners, while Bel-Air leads television. Other notable nominees include Abbott Elementary, Reasonable Doubt, and Ruth & Boaz. Across music, film, and television, these nominations celebrate artists shaping culture today.



Voting is now open, and winners will be announced during the February 28 live broadcast.



Black creativity continues to shine.

Source: Essence