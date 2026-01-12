Muhammad Ali Honored With His Very Own U.S. Postage Stamp

THE BUZZ!





Muhammad Ali is receiving a commemorative U.S. postage stamp. It’s all about celebrating his life, legacy, and impact beyond boxing.



The stamp features an iconic 1974 image of Ali during his prime. There’s also a second photo of him in a pinstripe suit honoring his humanitarian work.



The stamp is part of the Forever Stamp program, meaning it will always be valid for First-Class Mail. Beyond sports, it recognizes Ali’s activism, compassion, and ability to connect with people around the world.



This tribute ensures that The Greatest continues to inspire, whether in the ring, the community, or every letter sent with his image.



Dope!





Source: NBC