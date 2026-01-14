BGE Expands Customer Relief Fund With $2.5M To Help Maryland Families

Source: Ulysses Muñoz / The Baltimore Banner

BGE announced a major expansion of its Customer Relief Fund aimed at helping Central Maryland families manage rising winter energy costs.

The company, in partnership with United Way of Central Maryland, is committing an additional $2.5 million to support residential gas customers facing financial hardship. The new funding, provided by BGE’s parent company Exelon, builds on $15 million invested in customer assistance over the past year to address ongoing energy affordability challenges.

BGE President and CEO Tamla Olivier said the expansion comes at a critical time, as colder weather and higher energy supply costs place added strain on household budgets. Olivier emphasized that while BGE does not control or profit from energy supply prices, the company remains focused on supporting customers through direct relief and community partnerships. She noted that more than 31,000 customers received help through the fund last summer.

Starting January 21 at 8 a.m., eligible customers can apply for relief through mdutilityrelief.org. Funds will be distributed on a first come, first served basis until the allocation is exhausted.

Residential gas customers who qualify as limited income or moderate income under the ALICE framework and have a past due balance of at least $250 may be eligible for credits ranging from $250 to $500. To ensure the assistance reaches as many households as possible, customers who received a Customer Relief Fund credit in 2025 are not eligible to apply again.

United Way of Central Maryland President and CEO Franklyn Baker highlighted the importance of the partnership during the winter months, calling the initiative a way to provide both relief and stability for families working to stay safe and warm.

The expanded Customer Relief Fund complements BGE’s year round assistance programs, including energy efficiency initiatives and tools designed to help customers better manage energy use and costs.

More information about eligibility and the application process is available at bge.com/relief.

