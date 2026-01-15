Giants Finalizing Deal With Former Ravens Coach John Harbaugh

Source: Kevin Sabitus / Getty

The New York Giants are finalizing an agreement to make former Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh their next head coach, according to multiple reports confirmed by CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones. Harbaugh has accepted the terms of the deal, signaling a major shift for a franchise searching for stability and long-term success.

Harbaugh was dismissed by the Ravens on Jan. 6 following Baltimore’s season-ending loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Despite the abrupt ending, he leaves as the most successful coach in franchise history. Over 18 seasons, Harbaugh compiled a 180- 113 record, captured Super Bowl XLVII during the 2012 season, and earned NFL Coach of the Year honors in 2019.

While Harbaugh experienced early postseason success, winning 10 playoff games in his first seven seasons, the Ravens managed just three playoff victories over the last 11 years. Reports indicated Harbaugh believed he would return in 2026 to pursue another Lombardi Trophy, but Baltimore opted for a new direction aimed at maximizing the prime years of two-time NFL MVP Lamar Jackson.

Interest in Harbaugh was immediate. According to ESPN, his agent received calls from seven teams within 45 minutes of the firing, despite there being only six open head coaching positions at the time. Harbaugh formally interviewed with the Giants on Wednesday in a meeting that included owners John Mara and Steve Tisch, as well as quarterback Jaxson Dart, per NFL Media.

Harbaugh is expected to replace Brian Daboll, who was fired 10 games into the 2025 season after posting a 20 40 and 1 record over four years. Daboll enjoyed early success in 2022 but the team declined sharply afterward.

The Giants have struggled since Tom Coughlin’s departure in 2015, posting the second-worst record in the NFL over the last decade. Still, the job remained appealing due to the roster and draft capital. New York holds the No. 5 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft and features young talent, including Dart, running back Cam Skattebo, wide receiver Malik Nabers, and a formidable defensive front led by Brian Burns, Dexter Lawrence II, and Abdul Carter.

With Harbaugh now in place, the Giants believe they have found a proven leader capable of restoring credibility and building sustained success.

Giants Finalizing Deal With Former Ravens Coach John Harbaugh was originally published on 92q.com