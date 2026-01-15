Ice Agent Who Shot Renee Good, Injured?

THE BUZZ!





More details are coming out about the ICE agent involved in the shooting of Renee Good, and honestly, it’s only adding to the confusion. Officials now say the agent had internal bleeding after the incident. Even thought the video from the scene still shows him walking away looking un injured.



That’s where people get stuck. If you’re hurt badly enough to be hospitalized, but you’re seen walking off calmly, it raises questions. Not accusations.



This whole situation is getting cloudier and generating more and more questions.





Source: CBS