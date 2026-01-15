Stephen A. Smith For President? He’s Not Playing.

THE BUZZ!





Stephen A. Smith floating a 2028 presidential run sounds crazy… until you hear him explain it. He says people from all walks of life keep pushing him to consider it, even his pastor.



He. says he doesn’t want to be a politician per say. But he wants to challenge politicians and looks forward to doing that on a debate stage.



Now I’m not sure if he is a Presidential candidate. But you might’ve said that about the current POTUS.



So pay attention.





Source: Black News