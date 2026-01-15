Listen Live
Close
News

The Buzz: Interesting Headlines & Stories

Stephen A. Smith For President? He’s Not Playing.

Stephen A. Smith Says He’s ‘Dead Serious’ About Running for President in 2028

Published on January 15, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

THE BUZZ!


Stephen A. Smith floating a 2028 presidential run sounds crazy… until you hear him explain it. He says people from all walks of life keep pushing him to consider it, even his pastor.


He. says he doesn’t want to be a politician per say. But he wants to challenge politicians and looks forward to doing that on a debate stage.


Now I’m not sure if he is a Presidential candidate. But you might’ve said that about the current POTUS.


So pay attention.


Source: Black News

More from Magic 95.9

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close