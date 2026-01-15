Listen Live
Gervonta Tank Davis Is Back For Another Fight… Outside The Ring

Published on January 15, 2026

THE BUZZ!


Believe it or not but Baltimore super Boxing star Gervonta Tank Davis is back for another big fight. This one, is not inside a boxing ring and it could end in jail time.


An arrest warrant has been issued for Gervonta “Tank” Davis stemming from a situation back in October 2025. Police say it involves an alleged domestic violence incident. And more important, they claim surveillance video supports the woman’s accusations.


The charges include false imprisonment, battery and attempted kidnapping


Another fight for tank, one I’m sure he is not looking forward to.


We’ll see what happens next.


Source: ESPN

