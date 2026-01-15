Jill Scott Links Up with COLORS for ‘Don’t Play’ Live Performance

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Following her magnetic debut, Jill Scott (‪@missjillscott‬) explains the heart behind ‘Don’t Play’, and how it’s written as a guide for anyone missing the mark on love and the energy it takes to truly care for someone.

Scott starts the performance with her sensual voice, whispering “Don’t play with it”, followed by instructions not to play with her most cherished possession: Her body.

Scott’s voluptuous figure is slightly masked with a denim two-piece set, while encouraging her lover to take her to ecstasy; as she sings “Squeeze my meat… everything on me”… sweet, like “.

Jill’s upcoming album “To Whom This May Concern,” will mark a decade since her last release, and it is nothing short of a soul-stirring masterpiece. This project is a rich tapestry of texture, rhythm, and emotional depth, showcasing Scott’s ability to weave melodies, horns, and beats into an immersive sonic experience.

With its official release set for February 13, 2026, the album promises to be a significant moment in Scott’s illustrious career, as she teases us with ‘Don’t Play’ .

WATCH JILLSCOTT- ‘DON’T PLAY’ BELOW!

