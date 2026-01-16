Source: Cyndi Monaghan / Getty

Maryland started Friday under brutal conditions, as bitter cold and wind chills in the single digits gripped much of the state. While the morning felt harsh, conditions are expected to ease slightly by Friday afternoon as temperatures slowly rebound.

Looking ahead to the weekend, a fast-moving jet stream will send two weak weather systems across Maryland, bringing periods of rain and snow showers. The first system arrives Saturday morning, with scattered wintry precipitation possible statewide. At this time, any rain or snow accumulation is expected to be light.

The best chance for a brief dusting of snow will be north and northeast of Baltimore, where heavier snow showers could briefly coat grassy surfaces. These bursts would be short-lived, lasting less than an hour, and surface temperatures near or above freezing should keep roadways mostly wet rather than icy.

By Saturday afternoon, temperatures are forecast to climb into the lower to mid-40s, allowing any light accumulation to melt quickly. Spotty rain showers may linger into the evening.

A second system developing off the Southeast coast could affect the region late Saturday into Sunday. Current forecasts show the best chance for snow along the Eastern Shore and beaches, with little to no accumulation expected west of the Chesapeake Bay. Residents are encouraged to monitor updates, as small shifts in the storm track could change local impacts.

Maryland Weather: Wind Chills Fade as Light Snow Chances Linger was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com