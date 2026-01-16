Listen Live
Close
Local

Bitter Cold Eases as Weekend Rain and Snow Move Into Maryland

Maryland Weather: Wind Chills Fade as Light Snow Chances Linger

Published on January 16, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Winter wonderland. Looking up at snow covered trees beneath blue sky in the forest in Maryland.
Source: Cyndi Monaghan / Getty

Maryland started Friday under brutal conditions, as bitter cold and wind chills in the single digits gripped much of the state. While the morning felt harsh, conditions are expected to ease slightly by Friday afternoon as temperatures slowly rebound.

Looking ahead to the weekend, a fast-moving jet stream will send two weak weather systems across Maryland, bringing periods of rain and snow showers. The first system arrives Saturday morning, with scattered wintry precipitation possible statewide. At this time, any rain or snow accumulation is expected to be light.

The best chance for a brief dusting of snow will be north and northeast of Baltimore, where heavier snow showers could briefly coat grassy surfaces. These bursts would be short-lived, lasting less than an hour, and surface temperatures near or above freezing should keep roadways mostly wet rather than icy.

By Saturday afternoon, temperatures are forecast to climb into the lower to mid-40s, allowing any light accumulation to melt quickly. Spotty rain showers may linger into the evening.

A second system developing off the Southeast coast could affect the region late Saturday into Sunday. Current forecasts show the best chance for snow along the Eastern Shore and beaches, with little to no accumulation expected west of the Chesapeake Bay. Residents are encouraged to monitor updates, as small shifts in the storm track could change local impacts.

Maryland Weather: Wind Chills Fade as Light Snow Chances Linger was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

More from Magic 95.9

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close