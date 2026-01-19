41 Flu Deaths Reported in Maryland as Respiratory Illnesses Surge

THE BUZZ!



41 flu deaths reported in Maryland so far this season amid spike in respiratory illnesses



Maryland health officials report 41 flu-related deaths so far this season, a sharp jump from early January. Respiratory illness activity remains high across the state, with more than 4,200 hospitalizations reported.



Nationwide, the CDC says the flu has caused over 9,300 deaths, 18 million illnesses, and 230,000 hospitalizations this season. Thirty-two pediatric deaths have been reported nationally, though Maryland has not recorded any pediatric flu deaths.



Health experts say the H3N2 strain of Influenza A is driving the surge. The strain is known to be harder for immune systems to recognize. Officials also point to low vaccination rates, with most Maryland counties sitting between 16% and 36%.



In response, the Maryland Health Department recommended hospital masking earlier this month. Systems like UMMS and Luminis Health now require masks for staff, patients, and visitors at many facilities.



Source: CBS