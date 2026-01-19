Imagine Being In Class With Beyonce’s Mom – These Students Get A Treat

THE BUZZ!



Students in Vanderbilt University’s course “Beyoncé: Epic Artist, Feminist Icon” received a surprise guest this week—Tina Knowles.



Knowles joined the class virtually and shared insights on her Texas upbringing, her career, and the cultural impact of her daughter’s music. She also discussed Beyoncé’s album Cowboy Carter and its role in reclaiming Black history in country music.



She reflected emotionally on running her beauty salon in Texas, calling it a place of healing and community. Professors say the course explores Beyoncé’s legacy, politics, and influence across her recent albums.



Future guest speakers will include Mathew Knowles and Beyoncé’s longtime publicist, Yvette Noel-Schure.





Source: the grio