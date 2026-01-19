MLK Day Concert Moves from Kennedy Center to Howard Theatre

THE BUZZ!





The annual Let Freedom Ring MLK Day concert is changing venues for the first time since launching in 2003. The event will move from the Kennedy Center to the historic Howard Theatre.



This year’s concert will be headlined by Common. Organizers cite cost savings as the official reason for the move, but the shift comes amid controversy surrounding the Kennedy Center and broader political debates around diversity and equity.



Several artists have already pulled events from the Kennedy Center. Organizers say celebrating Dr. King’s legacy in a space tied to anti-equity messaging felt contradictory.



The concert will feature a new composition, Just Like Selma, inspired by Dr. King’s words about justice and collective action. The Kennedy Center will still host its own MLK Day programming separately.





Source: the griot