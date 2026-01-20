Say What! Nicki Minaj and Don Lemon Are Beefing.

THE BUZZ!





Nicki Minaj is facing backlash after she went after journalist Don Lemon over his coverage of an ICE-related protest in Minnesota. Lemon shared footage of activists interrupting a church service where a local ICE official also serves as a pastor. Nicki responded with an angry post that included a homophobic slur, which quickly shifted the focus away from the protest itself.

Don Lemon responded by saying Nicki doesn’t understand journalism and that the topic is bigger than celebrity reactions. Many people online agreed, saying the slur crossed a line and distracted from the real issue — ICE activity and rising tensions in Minnesota.

This isn’t the first time Nicki has sparked controversy around political and social topics, and reactions are split. Some fans defended her emotions, while others criticized her language and approach. Either way, the exchange shows how quickly serious issues turn into viral celebrity moments, especially online.





Source: People

