After Protests, Minnesota Leaders Planning A Blackout

THE BUZZ!



Economic blackout day planned in Minnesota to protest ICE surge



Minnesota leaders are taking the ICE protests to another level. Unions, faith leaders, and community organizers are calling for a statewide economic blackout to protest increased ICE enforcement and the killing of Renee Good by an ICE agent earlier this month. Organizers are asking people not to work, shop, or send their kids to school for the day.

The protest is being framed as a “Day of Truth and Freedom,” with a march and rally planned in downtown Minneapolis. Leaders say this is about showing collective power when traditional methods haven’t worked. They believe pausing the economy sends a louder message than protests alone.

More than 2,400 people have reportedly been arrested in recent ICE operations, and residents say fear has spread across communities. Supporters of the blackout argue this is about safety, accountability, and protecting families. Critics say it’s extreme and disruptive. Either way, Minnesota is becoming the center of a national conversation about immigration enforcement, protest tactics, and community power.

This story is still developing, and all eyes are on how many people actually participate — and how the government responds.





Source: the guardian

✕