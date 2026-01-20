Tyrese Says He Has Nothing Left After Putting Everyone Else First

THE BUZZ!





Tyrese is opening up in a way a lot of people can relate to. In a now-deleted video, the singer and actor admitted he feels drained, broke down, and emotionally exhausted after years of prioritizing everyone else over himself. He compared life to being on a plane, saying you have to put your own mask on first before trying to save everybody around you.

He said people have been “bleeding him dry” and that loyalty doesn’t last forever. According to Tyrese, too many people keep giving from an empty tank and wonder why they end up burned out. He encouraged fans to let go of dead weight and stop functioning beyond their personal capacity.

This comes after Tyrese finalized his divorce, which he says cost him millions and took a serious toll on his mental health. He’s been vocal about how legal battles, public scrutiny, and financial stress changed how he looks at relationships. For many fans, this wasn’t drama — it was a hard truth about boundaries, burnout, and self-preservation.

Source: Complex

