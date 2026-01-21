Reebok Enlists Karol G As Their Newest Global Ambassador

Source: Courtesy of Reebok / Reebok

With Nike and adidas snatching up most of the sports superstars to be their signature spokespeople, Reebok is taking a different route and enlisting pop stars such as Cardi B and Khalid to join their ever-growing family. The iconic brand just landed another music superstar to represent.

On Wednesday (Jan. 21), Reebok announced that Colombian music superstar Karol G will be joining the fold as their newest global ambassador, who will be introducing their classic attire to a new generation of fans. Tasked with spearheading Reebok’s upcoming “Born Classic. Worn for Life” campaign, the “Tusa” singer will be highlighting Reebok’s iconic moments in their history while celebrating the women who’ve “inspired generations.” Sounds like a helluva marketing plan.

As part of her new multi-year partnership, Ms. G will also be curating her own collection, which will surely be welcomed by her day-one fans who continue to pour into her sold-out concerts around the globe.

According to a press release for the announcement, the higher-ups over at the sports brand know they got something special cooking in the lab:

“’Born Classic. Worn for Life.’ celebrates the enduring influence of Reebok Classics, connecting the brand’s heritage in footwear excellence with icons from past and present,” said Todd Krinsky, CEO of Reebok. “With Karol at the forefront, we’re redefining how a new generation experiences the legacy of Reebok Classics through individuality, confidence, and style.”

Should be interesting to see what the Colombian bombshell conjures up with her creativity.

What do y’all think about Reebok inking Karol G to a multiyear deal? Let us know in the comments section below.

