MTA Announces Modified Transit Service For Monday Due To Winter Storm

Maryland transit riders should prepare for service changes on Monday, January 26, as lingering impacts from the ongoing winter storm continue to affect transportation operations across the state.

According to the Maryland Transit Administration, local bus service will operate on CityLink routes only. Neighborhood and other local bus routes will not be in service as crews prioritize safety and available resources amid hazardous conditions.

Metro Subway and Light Rail services are expected to operate on a regular weekday schedule, though officials warn riders should anticipate possible delays. The MTA cited employee availability and weather-related challenges as factors that could impact service throughout the day.

Love Local? Get more! Join the Magic 95.9 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

All MARC Train service will be suspended on Monday, including the Penn, Camden, and Brunswick Lines. Officials say severe winter weather and deteriorating track conditions caused by the snowstorm make it unsafe to operate commuter rail service at this time.

Source: mta logo mta logo / MTA

The service modifications are part of the broader winter response coordinated by the Maryland Department of Transportation, which continues to monitor conditions statewide. Crews are working to clear snow and ice while assessing infrastructure impacts as temperatures remain dangerously low.

Transit officials urge riders to plan ahead, allow extra travel time, and check for updates before heading out. Real-time service alerts and updates will be shared through official MTA communication channels.

Residents are also encouraged to limit travel when possible and exercise caution if they must commute, as roadways and transit conditions may change quickly.

Additional service updates will be issued as conditions improve or if further adjustments are required.

MTA Announces Modified Transit Service For Monday Due To Winter Storm was originally published on 92q.com