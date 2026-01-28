Source: Elena Chelysheva / Getty

If you parked in a garaged downtown Baltimore, it may be time to move it! The Parking Authority of Baltimore City says free garage parking will end at 7 p.m. on Wednesday. After the free parking ends normal rates will resume.

The extension applies to the following garages:

Baltimore Street Garage, 15 Guilford Ave.

Fell & Eden Garage, 501 S. Eden St.

Franklin Street Garage, 15 W. Franklin St.

Penn Station Garage, 1511 N. Charles St.

Saint Paul Street Garage, 210 St. Paul St.

West Street Garage, 40 E. West St.

Caroline Street Garage, 805 S. Caroline St.

Little Italy Garage, 400 S. Central Ave.

The good news it that there is still some free parking in place. Johns Hopkins University’s South Garage off Wyman Park Drive will remain open to the public for free parking through 7 p.m. Sunday.

Free parking ends Wednesday night at Baltimore garages was originally published on 92q.com